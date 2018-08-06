Gigabyte launches a gaming mouse with adjustable weights and 16,000 dpi sensor

Gigabyte today announced the Aorus M5, a new and customizable gaming mouse that it first showed off at Computex in June. The standout feature is the rodent's weight distribution system. It comes with a set of weights so that you can adjust the center of gravity and overall heft, depending on whether your prefer speed or accuracy (or a balance of both).

There are five weights in all, each one shaped similar to the Batman logo. Four of them form a square outline around the optical sensor, and one more can be placed underneath. The overall weight ranges from 118g (bare mouse) to 130.5g (all five weights installed).

"The revolutionary weight distribution system allows users to adjust the balance and find the optimal mouse weight for maximum control and flexibility," Gigabyte says.

Gigabyte is not breaking new ground here—the design and concept of the weight distribution system is similar to Logitech's G502 Proteus Spectrum, which is one of our best gaming mouse options. Fully loaded, the G502 is actually a bit heavier at 168g, and 121g without any weights inside.

The Aorus M5 sports an Pixart 3389 optical sensor that is adjustable in 50 dpi increments, up to 16,000 dpi. It also features Omron button switches on both main buttons that are rated for up to 50 million clicks, and seven buttons overall (counting the scroll wheel).

Gigabyte says the design of the Aorus M5 suits both palm and claw grip styles, aided by anti-slip rubber grips on the sides. We haven't tested this rodent ourselves yet, so we can't attest to the claim.

Other features include customizable RGB lighting, surface calibration through the accompanying software, and onboard memory to store your settings on the mouse itself.

Gigabyte did not say when the Aorus M5 will be available or how much it will cost.