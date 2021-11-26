Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop with a Core i5 CPU and RTX 3050 Ti is down to $849 at Newegg

If you're in the market for portable gaming power, you'll want to check out our rundown of all the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals—and if you're on a budget, we've got a special list of Black Friday gaming laptop deals for under $1,000, too. Included in that latter group is this very nice Gigabyte G5, which you can pick up from Newegg right now for just $849 after mail-in rebate.

The Gigabyte G5 MD-51US123SH packs an Intel Core i5 11400H CPU, 16GB RAM, and an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU driving a 144Hz 15.6" display at 1080p. Storage is the one area where it comes up a little short, as this G5 is packing a 512GB SSD—fast, but not exactly huge. Fortunately, there are two M.2 slots and a swappable 2.5-inch bay, if you find space running short.

Let me say now that I hear you: Mail-in rebates are a hassle. I, like many of us, have not bothered to submit rebates for small purchases in the past because the $5 at stake wasn't worth the hassle of getting out of my chair. But Gigabyte is a reputable seller, so the submission-and-return process should be relatively painless, and we're talking about $100 here—that's worth filling out a card.

Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptop Gigabytge G5 | 15.6-inch | Intel Core i5 11400H | Nvidia RTX 3050 | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,199 $849 at Newegg after rebate (save $350)

A solid laptop at a very decent price, the Gigabyte G5 is a good way to take your Steam library on the road if you're looking for something a little more practical than, say, a Steam Deck. And don't forget the $100 rebate!

(And definitely worth sending in that rebate card. Don't forget!)