GhostWire: Tokyo will apparently release in October

GhostWire: Tokyo, the next game from Shinji Mikami and Tango Gameworks, will likely release in October. At least, that's the word from Sony's CES 2021 presentation, which CNET has archived on YouTube (you can also watch it on Sony's site). At about 10:39 in the video, the blue screen above lists release months for several upcoming PlayStation 5 games, including GhostWire: Tokyo, which we know will also release on PC.

We're not 100 percent certain that the October release month is accurate or that it applies to the PC version, as Bethesda hasn't made an official statement. Just because the fine print appeared in an official Sony presentation doesn't make it a sure thing: The company has made errors before.

That said, we knew the plan was to release GhostWire: Tokyo in 2021, and an October release date wouldn't be surprising. The two other games made by Tango Gameworks, The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2, also released in October.

If the year 2020 fogged up your memory of the years prior to it, GhostWire: Tokyo was announced at E3 2019, and was received joyfully both for its spookiness and for creative director Ikumi Nakamura's enthusiastic presentation (she has since left the project, though). You can watch the most recent trailer below:

Microsoft recently bought Bethesda's parent company, so it might seem weird that Sony has the scoop on a Bethesda-published game, but GhostWire was announced as a timed PS5 console exclusive and a PC release, and Microsoft is honoring that agreement. It's an odd situation, because PC obviously means Windows, so Microsoft is releasing the game on its competitor's console and on its OS, but not its own console for now. It doesn't make a different to us, but it is a funny consequence of a landmark acquisition.

I've emailed Bethesda to see if I can confirm an October release window for the PC version.

