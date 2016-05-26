Ghost Recon Wildlands trailer showcases the harsh environments of Bolivia

Announced last summer, Ghost Recon Wildlands is an open-world, third-person shooter in which Tom Clancy's favorite special ops team goes behind enemy lines in near-future Bolivia to save the people from the Santa Blanca cartel and the corrupt government. “Players will have total freedom of choice to complete missions how they choose and watch as the world reacts to their actions,” Ubisoft said in the announcement that accompanied today's trailer, which demonstrates a number of different ways you'll be able to go about accomplishing that mission.

“As part of the Tom Clancy franchise, authenticity is one of the key pillars which will bring the Wildlands to life in our latest installment in the franchise,” Creative Director Eric Couzian said. “Our goal has been to build the Ghosts as credible Spec Ops, so players have a range of options in facing not only the deadly cartels, but also the roughness of the multifaceted Bolivian landscape. Ghosts are survivors and hunters, they can blend in all sorts of environments, leaving no trace except in the heads of their terrified enemies. We want players to feel this power.”

The video isn't big on gameplay, but it does show the game's environments, as well as the vehicles you'll use to get around them, and some of the myriad ways you'll be able to kill the bad guys. It also makes clear that the moral imperative of The Mission outweighs the legal niceties of things like, say, criminal trials or a formal declaration of hostilities against a sovereign nation. “We are judges,” the narrator gruffly declares, ”deciding who will live... and who will die.” Let's just hope that what happens in Bolivia stays in Bolivia, right?

Ghost Recon Wildlands doesn't have a release date yet (unless the December 31 listed on Steam is accurate, and not just a placeholder), but it is available for preorder now, with a bonus “Peruvian Connection” mission on the table for anyone who ponies up their cash in advance. Ubisoft said more information about the game will be revealed at E3.

