Ghost Recon Wildlands full system requirements revealed, preloading has begun

The Nvidia-specific Ghost Recon Wildlands system requirements were revealed a couple of weeks ago, which is great if you're an Nvidia owner but not so useful for folks on the AMD side of the fence. With open beta preloading now underway, Ubisoft has raised the curtain on the full requirements, including a rough breakdown of what you can expect from the minimum and recommended builds.

Minimum: (720p resolution, video preset: low)

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only) PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5-2400S @ 2.5 GHz or AMD FX-4320 @ 4 GHz or equivalent

Intel Core i5-2400S @ 2.5 GHz or AMD FX-4320 @ 4 GHz or equivalent VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX660/GTX750Ti/GTX 950 /GTX1050 or AMD HD7870/R9 270X/R9 370X/RX 460 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)VRAM or more – See supported List */**

NVIDIA GeForce GTX660/GTX750Ti/GTX 950 /GTX1050 or AMD HD7870/R9 270X/R9 370X/RX 460 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)VRAM or more – See supported List */** SYSTEM RAM: 6GB

Recommended: (1080p resolution, video preset: high)

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only) PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7- 3770 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4 GHz

Intel Core i7- 3770 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4 GHz VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX970/GTX 1060 or AMD R9 290X /R9 390/RX480 (4GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better) – See supported List */**

NVIDIA GeForce GTX970/GTX 1060 or AMD R9 290X /R9 390/RX480 (4GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better) – See supported List */** SYSTEM RAM: 8GB

*Supported NVIDIA cards at time of release:

GeForce GTX600 series: (minimum) GeForce GTX660 or better | (recommended) N/A

GeForce GTX700 series: (minimum) GeForce GTX750Ti or better | (recommended) N/A

GeForce GTX900 series: (minimum) GeForce GTX950 or better | (recommended) GeForce GTX970 or better

GeForce GTX10-Series: (minimum) any GeForce GTX10 card | (recommended) GeForce GTX1060 or better

**Supported AMD cards at time of release

Radeon HD7000 series: (minimum) Radeon HD7870 or better | (recommended) none

Radeon 200 series: (minimum) Radeon R9 270x or better | (recommended) Radeon R9 290X or better

Radeon 300/Fury X series: (minimum) Radeon R9 370X or better | (recommended) Radeon R9 390 or better

Radeon 400 series: (minimum) Radeon RX460 or better | (recommended) Radeon RX480 or better

Gamepad Support

Microsoft Xbox 360

Microsoft Xbox One (Original/Elite)

PlayStation 4 (Original/Pro)

Steam controller

Other controllers may work, however they are not officially supported. They may require third-party software to work. Please contact the controller manufacturer for assistance. Examples include any third-party Xbox-compatible controller, Logitech Chillstream, and OUYA controller.

As mentioned, Ghost Recon Wildlands open beta preloading has begun, so you can get started on the process now (Steam forum posts indicate that the download is in the 23-24GB range) and be ready to shoot some guys the moment it goes live. The open beta starts at 6 am ET on February 23, and runs until the same time on February 27, followed by full release on March 7. Ahead of all that, you can catch up with our thoughts on the closed beta right here.