Ghost Recon: Future Soldier confirmed for March 2012 release date

Ghost Recon: Future Soldier has been delayed so many times that I was afraid it'd eventually be released as a historical documentary. Fortunately, my fears have now been "put to rest" (read: brutally assassinated) by Ubisoft's crack squad of stealthed soldiers.

After just about every retailer short of GameStop's oft-rumored branch in the lost city of Atlantis listed the game for March 6, Ubisoft confirmed the date with Joystiq . So yes, this is a reason to be excited. The advanced war-fighting shooter looks fantastic , after all. Now then, let's just hope that Ubisoft gets over its case of inexplicable-PC-delay-itus before that date rolls around.