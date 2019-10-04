Where to find the bipod in Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Where do you find bipod in Ghost Recon Breakpoint? Snipers will want to get their hands on the bipod attachment early in the game, since the bipod increases the range and stability of your shots.

Lucky for you, you can find the bipod fairly quickly after beginning to play Ghost Recon Breakpoint—though you're going to need a helicopter to get to it.

Once you're in a chopper, you want to look for the Seal Islands, located to the south-west on you map. Then you'll want to target a fuel storage building with red rooftops, which you can see dead center in the screenshot below (click the upper right corner to enlarge it).

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The fuel storage building is guarded, so be prepared for some action. When you've cleared out the bad guys, you'll find the bipod in a chest in the fuel storage building after descending down a few flights of stairs. Congratulations: you've got the bipod attachment which will improve recoil, reduce sway, add to the range of your shots, and allow you to aim more quickly. Happy hunting.