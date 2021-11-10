Get this Dell G15 Gaming Laptop with a GTX 1650 for just $686

Black Friday is still weeks away, but that doesn't mean there aren't deals to be had before the big day. This Dell G15 gaming laptop is a case in point. At $685.99, this model is a cool $333 off it's regular $1019 price. Thats a potent saving any day of the week.

Its six core Intel i5-10500H CPU can boost up to 4.5 GHz, and with a GTX 1650 GPU, 120Hz VA display and a 256GB SSD, it's a good all-rounder even if you're not that much of a gamer.

While a GTX 1650 isn't the world's most powerful graphics silicon, its more than enough for less demanding titles, like MOBA games or a bit of CS:GO. You'll get lovely smooth gameplay too with that 120Hz screen. Don't try to play Cyberpunk 2077 with full ray tracing though, that's what $3,000 laptops are for.

There's more where that came from on our Black Friday gaming laptop deals page.

Dell G15 Dell G15 Gaming Laptop| 15.6-inch | Intel Core i5 10500H | Nvidia GTX 1650 | 1080p | 144Hz | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $1018.99 $685.99 at Dell.com (save $333)

This gaming laptop offers a lot of hardware at a great price. A 6-core i5 10500H processor and 120Hz VA screen paired with a GTX 1650 makes this a good option for fast paced e-sport titles.

At 2.44 kg the G15 isn't all that bulky either. You could easily carry it in an overhead cabin bag. Add to that Wi-Fi 6 and decent I/O and this G15 is quite a bargain.

Note that this G15 spec comes with Windows 11 home. If you're going to buy a new laptop, it makes sense to go with Windows 11 from now. It will save you the hassle of going through the upgrade. If you do plan to game on Windows 11, it's well worth looking at some tips and tricks to get your games humming along smoothly.

As we get closer to Black Friday, you might be thinking about grabbing a tasty deal, but even before we get there, do check out our Black Friday deals page. There are a lot of bargains to be had if you don't want to wait for the big day!