Get the Razer Nari Essential wireless gaming headset for just $65

Razer has many gaming headsets, but the Nari Essential is one of the company's best options. However, like some other Razer products, the typical price of $90-100 is a bit too high to safely recommend. Thankfully, the headset is now on sale for $64.99, a savings of $25 from the current Amazon price.

The Nari Essential has all the usual features you would expect from a quality gaming headset, including a lightweight adjustable band, on-headset audio controls (a volume adjustment wheel and mic mute button), and a microphone that can retract back into the headset for when you're not talking.

This is also a wireless headset, using a similar 2.4 GHz connection as most other wireless PC headsets. Razer advertises the battery life as up to 16 hours, and you can easily recharge it with the included microUSB cable. A newer Type-C port would have been nice, but most PC accessories are still using microUSB.

Razer Nari Essential | $64.99 (save $25)

This high-end wireless gaming headset from Razer is $25 off the usual price, and $35 off MSRP. It's sold by Amazon-owned Woot, and shipping is free for Amazon Prime members.View Deal

We have a roundup of the best gaming headsets, if the Razer Nari Essential isn't quite what you're looking for. The list has recommendations at every price point, so you're bound to find something you like.