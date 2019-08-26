Get the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Headset for just $60

(Image credit: Razer)

Do you need a gaming headset? If so, one of our top picks—the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition—is now just $59.99 from GameStop. That's $17 lower than the current Amazon price, and a few dollars cheaper than it was last month.

The Kraken Tournament Edition is a wired headset, with an included USB DAC for use with PC, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and other devices. It supports THX 7.1 Surround sound, and features a retractable microphone.

In our review of the regular model, we found the headset had great sound quality and a solid design, though it's not as comfortable as some more expensive competitors. Still, this is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for the Kraken, and there's a lot to like.

