Razer's Kraken gaming headset is down to $62 right now

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition earned a spot in our best gaming headsets roundup, thanks to its great sound quality and good microphone. The Prime Day festivities are coming to a close, but you can still get the Kraken headset for $61.99 on Amazon.

The Kraken Tournament Edition is a wired headset, with an included USB DAC for use with PC, Xbox, PS4, and even the Nintendo Switch. The headset supports THX 7.1 Surround sound, and has a retractable microphone. In our review of the regular model, we found the Kraken offered great sound quality and a solid design, though it might get uncomfortable during very long sessions.

