Get the Razer Kiyo Pro webcam for $50 off today

The sudden rise in working from home has led to a renewed push for webcams that aren't total garbage. Razer's answer was the Kiyo Pro, released earlier this year with high-end features for $200. Pricey! The Kiyo Pro has now dropped to $150 at multiple retailers, which appears to be its lowest price yet.
The Kiyo Pro is a 1080p webcam with 60FPS recording, three FOV options (103, 90, and 80 degrees), a 2.1MP sensor, HDR support, and an omni-directional microphone. It also stands apart from most other webcams with a built-in ring light, just like the original Kiyo webcam, which ultimately helps with poor lightning conditions more than any amount of software magic could.
Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam | $149.99 (save $50)
This is the lowest recorded price yet for Razer's new high-end webcam. The same discount is also live at Amazon.View Deal
We tried out the Kiyo Pro earlier this year, and the webcam earned a 75/100 for its excellent light performance and design. However, we noted that the autofocus sometimes has issues and the HDR doesn't seem to do much. The high price was also a problem, but that's less of an issue with this 25% discount.
If you aren't quite ready to spend the equivalent of every Just Cause game and all their DLC, check out our roundup of the best webcams for more options.