Get the full lowdown on Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin in its latest trailer

I love a trailer that properly communicates what a game offers, and the latest video of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is a fine example of the form. In less than four minutes, it succinctly yet precisely explains all of the upcoming RTS' major features, leaving me with a far better idea of what to expect when it launches in two month's time.

The trailer kicks off with a swift overview of the game's single-player offering, which includes two different types of campaign. The cinematic campaign tells a specific story of its four warring faction, written in collaboration with Black Library author Gav Thorpe. Running alongside this campaign is Conquest Mode, a procedurally generated campaign with "rule-breaking twists" designed to be different each time you play.

It then moves on to Realms of Ruin's multiplayer, which no self-respecting RTS is complete without. The game's cross-platform multiple supports both casual and ranked competitive matches, with 1v1 and 2v2 scenarios available. If you don't fancy battling other players, you can play individual scenarios against AI, either alone or cooperatively.

The trailer closes out with a look at Realms of Ruins' extensive customisation options. Players can build their own maps that "utilises the same tools used to create existing maps in the game." Perhaps most intriguing to fans of the tabletop game, however, is the livery editor, which lets you customise your units however you please.

You can watch the full trailer above. It's well worth doing so to see the full suite of what Realms of Ruin offers. And that isn't enough info for you, check out Fraser's preview of the game, which he favourably compares to Dawn of War II. Robin, meanwhile, was similarly impressed with the game's campaign, stating the game feels "like more than just a throwback to the RTS golden age."