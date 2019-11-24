Get the Elgato Stream Deck for just $100 right now ($30 off)

The Elgato Stream Deck is an extremely helpful piece of technology, giving the user 15 customizable buttons for quickly opening apps, adjusting audio, switching between OBS scenes, and much more. It's designed for streaming (as you could probably tell from the name), but it can also serve as a general productivity tool, and now you can get it for $99.99 from Amazon for Black Friday. That's $30 off the usual cost, and it's the first time this year the device has dropped below $100.

The Stream Deck has 15 keys, which not only can be configured to perform different tasks, but can also have custom icons thanks to the LCD panel in each button. You can even nest multiple actions under the same button, giving you far more versatility. It can integrate directly with Game Capture, OBS, XSplit, TipeeeStream, and other applications.

To use the Stream Deck, you'll need Windows 10 64-bit or macOS 10.11 or later—sorry, Linux folks.