Get revolutionary brawler Tonight We Riot free today

May 1 is International Workers' Day, and in celebration of the working class and the labour movement that gave us eight-hour working days, you can download a videogame for free. Tonight We Riot is a retro brawler that lets you control a crowd of molotov-hurling revolutionaries. It can be played co-operatively, which seems appropriate, and is about taking to the street and putting the ruling class against the wall—a more cathartic fantasy than stabbing orcs or shooting aliens.

Right now you can download Tonight We Riot from either itch.io or GOG for free. On Steam it's 90% off, since apparently there are rules about making games free for specific durations there, developers Pixel Pushers Union 512 explain, "so we set the price as low as they would let us."

Here are all the free games you can grab right now.