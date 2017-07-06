Get money off PCs and monitors in Newegg's 24 hour sale

Newegg's Independence Day Sale is still going, having been extended a few more days, but the site is also running a 24 hour sale where you can get various PCs and monitors for cheap. If you're in the market for a new screen, check out the sale page here. Or, if you need a whole new rig for your gaming, check out the PC sale page.

This MSI laptop comes with an i7 7700HQ processor, 16GB of RAM, and a GTX 1050 Ti, and it'll cost you under $1,000. Or you can step up to a full PC with the graphics card upgraded to a GTX 1060 with this iBuyPower desktop.

You can get a bit of a discount on an AOC 25-inch monitor with a resolution of 2560 x 1440. You can even get a super cheap 20-inch 1080p monitor for just $80, if you're just looking for a small side screen. We wouldn't recommend it for gaming though.

The sale ends tonight at midnight Pacific time, so check out these deals while you can.

