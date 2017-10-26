Popular

Get Guns of Icarus Online for free in the Humble Haunted Halloween Sale

By

More Halloween sales!

Steam and GOG aren't the only digital storefront with Halloween sales on the go. The Humble Store has one of its own underway too, and for the first two days it's giving a free copy of the steampunk airship combat game Guns of Icarus Online to anyone who shows up. 

To get it, head to the appropriate Humble Store page, click "Add to Cart," and then make for the checkout. Your order will processed, and a Steam key will be sent your way. But why settle for just the free stuff? There are some candy-sweet deals up for grabs too. As always, a few ideas for your consideration:

The Humble Haunted Halloween Sale is live now and runs until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on November 2.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments