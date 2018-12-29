Get five free Overwatch winter loot boxes next time you log on

Blizzard is giving away five Overwatch Winter Wonderland loot boxes to everyone that boots up the game before January 2.

They'll be available as soon as you log in. The loot boxes will contain a mixture of sprays, emotes, victory lines and—most importantly—festive skins.

You can browse through all the Winter Wonderland skins here and keep your fingers crossed that you get the one you want. I like the shiny gold Reinhardt one with the jingling bells on his shoulder.

And in case you missed yesterday's Overwatch news, Blizzard is using a new moderation system to combat Twitch chat toxicity in Overwatch tournaments.