Get extra cash for import/export sell missions in GTA Online, and save on this rad flying car

The flying Imponte Deluxo is by far the best vehicle I own in GTA Online—unless you count the ludicrous ultralight glider in my hangar—and this week it's discounted by 25 percent, along with some of the game's other novelty vehicles. In addition, this week you can get 50 percent bonus GTA money for completing import/export sell missions.

GTA Online's double experience modes this week are Terrorbyte client jobs, special vehicle races, and weaponised vehicle missions.

There's a bit of a weaponised vehicle theme with this week's discounts, too. As well as the Deluxo above, which can be fitted with rockets, the Knight Rider-ish Ruiner 2000 is 40 percent off. I've only used one in a mission once, but it did seem ludicrously powerful, with machine guns and rockets at its disposal. You can also save 40 percent on the Mammoth Thruster, which is GTA Online's name for a jetpack. Here are some of the other vehicles on-sale, which includes a few supercars:

Overflod Tyrant (30 percent off)

Pfister Comet SR (30 percent off)

Ocelot XA-21 (30 percent off)

Coil Cyclone (30 percent off)

Coil Raiden (30 percent off)

Coil Rocket Voltic (40 percent off)

Nagasaki Blazer Aqua (40 percent off)

Ocelot Stromberg (40 percent off)

Various upgrades for each are discounted this week, too. Note that the XA-21 finished third in lap times during our fastest GTA Online car test by expert Adam Brough.

If you're curious about how the lack of Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC has affected the game's player base, it hasn't, really. According to Steam Charts, the peak player count in GTA 5 over the last 30 days is 81,360, which is roughly in line with other months following the lack of a major update in Online. When we'll get another one is a bit up in the air—the launch of Red Dead Online is Rockstar's priority this month.

As ever, consult our comprehensive GTA moneymaking guide for tips on how to make serious cash.