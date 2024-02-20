Get every Rocksteady Arkham game for the price of a takeout as Steam celebrates Bruce Wayne's birthday

Today is apparently Bruce Wayne's birthday, but I'm ashamed to say I've neglected to send him a gift. It'd be hard enough thinking about what to get a real billionaire for their anniversary, let alone one that doesn't exist. Fortunately, Warner Bros and Valve have found another way to mark this special occasion that I definitely knew about before this morning, by slashing the prices of a whole bunch of Batman games on Steam.

The event is fronted by an 80% discount off Gotham Knights. It's a slightly odd pick to centre the deals around, as not only is it a mediocre game, its central premise is that Batman is dead (happy birthday!). Nonetheless, it is the most recent Batman-adjacent game outside of Suicide Squad, and the discount means you can grab a second copy to play with a friend and still save more than half the RRP. Don't be tempted to buy four copies, though, as although the game has four playable characters, it only facilitates two-player co-op.

The best deal here is 85% off the Arkham collection, which nets you all three Rocksteady-developed Arkham games (Asylum, City, and Knight) plus the Arkham Knight season pass for £7.49/$8.99. That's an incredibly good price for three of the best superhero games ever made. Arkham Knight is especially worth revisiting now that PCs can feasibly run it, and it still looks like it could have launched yesterday. Weirdly, the Arkham Collection leaves out Arkham Origins, Warner Bros Montreal's less well-regarded prequel to Asylum. It's a better game than it gets credit for, and it's also on sale too, down 75% to £3.74/$4.99.

Outside of the Arkham series, there are deep discounts on Netherrealms' Injustice games. Injustice 2 has a whopping 90% discount bringing it to £3.99/$4.99. Or you could spend an extra £/$1 and get the Legendary Edition, which adds numerous extra fighters including Hellboy, Mortal Kombat's Sub-Zero, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The original Injustice is also 75% off, although I'm not sure you need to buy that alongside the sequel.

Finally, you can get big chunks of money off various Lego Batman/DC games. The LEGO Batman trilogy pack is 90% off at £2.99/$4.99. The original LEGO Batman's a little rough around the edges these days. But LEGO Batman 3 is still a properly great superhero adventure, basically an open world Justice League game. Then there's LEGO DC Supervillains, which is 85% off at £5.24/$5.99. Telltale's 2018 game does the Suicide Squad premise better than Suicide Squad, letting you create your own LEGO supervillain and wreak havoc across Gotham as you square off against a mysterious new superhero cabal called the Justice Syndicate.

The sales runs until Friday at 6:00pm GMT, meaning you've got two days to fill your boots with Batman. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League isn't discounted, which isn't surprising, but is nonetheless a shame, as it probably isn't worth shelling out for at full price.