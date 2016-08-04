Get Doom and Fallout 4 for 50% off during Steam's QuakeCon sale

This week is QuakeCon in Dallas, Texas, and as a consolation prize for those unable to lug their PCs there in person, there's a weekend QuakeCon sale on Steam. You can load up on Bethesda games at some nice discounts until August 8.

Doom, for instance, is 50% off, a good buy for a game we really enjoyed. Fallout 4, The Elder Scrolls Online, Wolfenstein: The New Order and The Old Blood, Rage, and many other games are also half-off for the duration. Other Bethesda-published games, like Dishonored's Definitive Edition, The Evil Within, and Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition are 40% off.