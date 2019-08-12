Get Alienware's M17 gaming laptop for (almost) its lowest ever price

Gaming laptops are beasts that will demand a premium for the luxury of portability. So when one comes down in price by a measure of hundreds-of-dollars, it is always worth taking a peek. Particularly in this case, as the Alienware M17 gaming laptop is down to $1800 at Amazon right now. It's still a high price tag, of course, but given its incredibly high specs and it being an Alienware product, we think this offers good value for a brilliant machine. You'll also get two free games in the shape of Wolfenstein: Youngblood and the upcoming Control thrown in too. That's the best part of $100 right there.

The aforementioned specs are strong and very capable of chomping through any AAA or more-demanding games from recent times, and, we'd wager, of upcoming times as well. An i7 CPU, RTX 2070 graphics card, combined with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD will present games beautifully and smoothly to you on its 17.3-inch IPS screen.

And while you might well be able to find a 2070 gaming laptop a bit cheaper, we think that paying a little bit more for an Alienware machine is probably worth it in the long run. They're reliable and robust rigs that are some of the best around—my personal experience with an Alienware gaming laptop was only positive.

This particular laptop was only cheaper for Prime members during Prime Day itself, so we know this is a very good price. Plus, what with those free games thrown in, this represents decent gaming laptop value.

If you need to continue your research to see how the Alienware M17 stacks up, check out our takes on the best gaming laptops here. And if you'd prefer a more static gaming behemoth, then check out the best gaming PCs here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.