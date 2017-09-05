Get a VR-ready desktop with Core i7-7700 and GeForce GTX 1080 for $1,150

We always prefer to roll our own rigs when possible. That said, we realize that not everyone has the time or desire to do so. Maybe you just want a system that is ready to be plugged in and played on, or are looking for a recommendation for a friend so you don't end up playing the part of 24/7 tech support. Either way, Newegg has a good deal on a fast ABS Vortex Andromeda gaming desktop.

Goofy name aside, this is a well-equipped desktop that is on sale for $1,150 after applying promo code EMCSRKRE3. That's a pretty tantalizing price when you break the components down individually.

This system pairs an Intel Core i7-7700 processor with an GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. It also has 32GB of DDR4-2133 memory, a 240GB SSD + 1TB HDD, 600W power supply, and Windows 10 Home 64-bit.

We priced out a similar configuration and came to $1,334. That includes $100 for Windows 10, but does not include the cost of a case, motherboard, mouse, or keyboard. Toss those parts in and you're looking at roughly a $1,500 system.

Granted, you could price shop and take advantage of sales and mail-in-rebates to make the cost more comparable. But the bottom line is the $1,150 sale price is good deal for what you're getting.

The discounted desktop is available here.

