Get a Ryzen 7 1700X CPU and ASRock X370 motherboard for $270

When the Ryzen 7 1700X first arrived, it had an MSRP of $399. Fast forward a little over a year later and you can snag the same CPU plus a motherboard for less than the original cost of just the processor.

The savings is courtesy of a discounted combo package on Newegg that pairs the CPU with an ASRock X370 Pro4 motherboard. Purchased together, the two parts go for $279.98, which is $70 cheaper than buying them individually. There's also a $10 mail-in-rebate available, bringing the price down to $269.98.

AMD recently rolled out its second-generation Ryzen lineup, so that is something to consider. However, if you don't have to be on the bleeding edge, you can assemble a nice PC around this package and have yourself an affordable gaming rig.

Go here to grab this deal.

