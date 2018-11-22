Get a one year PC Gamer subscription for $19.20

Everything is 20 percent off at My Favourite Magazines for Thanksgiving, so you can treat yourself to a whole year of PC Gamer US for just $19.20. The sale has already started and will run until 12am EST on Sunday, November 25. Use the code BLK20 at checkout to get your discount.

While you're there, you can get 20 percent off other magazine subscriptions, as well as everything else in the store. If you need an extra dose of hardware reviews and guides, grab yourself Maximum PC.

With a PC Gamer magazine subscription, you can read massive features on everything from the best video game toilets to the history of Civilization, as well as reviews, previews, and hardware deep dives. You get to stare lovingly at all those gorgeous covers, too. You can also take a sneak peek before you buy. Just click on the cover on My Favourite Magazines.