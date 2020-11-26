Get a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for only $599

You're pretty spoiled for choice when it comes to gaming laptops this Black Friday, but if you're after something a bit slicker and portable at the cost of its gaming potential, then the Surface Pro 7, which starts at $599 at Best Buy, is definitely worth considering.

The basic version of the Surface Pro 7 squeezes an i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage into its little frame, so it's not going to be powering many of your games. You can also upgrade it to an i5, as well as doubling the RAM and storage. That'll set you back and $300, putting it at $899. Both include a black type cover, but be warned that the Microsoft type covers leave a lot to be desired.

Best Buy lists the original price as $959, with a saving of $360. The Microsoft Store, however, charges only $880 for the basic configuration with the type cover, so it's not quite as big a drop as it seems. You're still saving $280, though, so the deal is still easy to recommend.

I use a Surface Pro 6 when I'm not on the desktop, and I've gotten plenty of use out of it even this year, when I've barely left the flat. I got it to replace my beloved and sturdy Dell XPS 12, which had seen better days, and while the type cover will never take the place of the XPS 12's proper keyboard, it's much, much lighter as a result. When travel was a thing people still did, it was a real boon, taking up barely any space at all in my luggage, but even at home I rarely stray far from it. Because it's effectively a tablet, it's so easy to just pick up and use, so it typically chills out my sofa or wherever I'm sitting.

While it's not something you'll want to get for gaming specifically, there's still a mountain of games it can comfortably handle. The screen is a small and the resolution is unconventional, though, but I've played quite a lot of Factorio on my Surface Pro 6 and has no issues.