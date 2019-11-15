Get a jump on Black Friday with this cheap gaming laptop deal: save $70 on the Corsair K95 Platinum at Best Buy

The Black Friday savings have begun. If you're on the lookout for a cheap gaming keyboard deal, it's tough to beat the Corsair K95 Platinum, which you can get today at Best Buy Cheapfor $129.99 ($70 off). This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this awesome keyboard and has been a long-standing champion on our list of the best gaming keyboards you can buy, and with good reason. There's no shortage of options in the space of PC peripherals, but Corsair sets itself apart with outstanding build quality and excellent proprietary software.

As far as gaming keyboards are concerned, they don't get much bigger than the K95 Platinum. This full-size keyboard is supplemented by an extra row of 6 dedicated macro keys that run along the left-hand edge of the keyboard, as well as dedicated media controls and buttons for on-the-fly profile switching and quick brightness adjustment. The K95 Platinum was one of the first major keyboards to take full advantage of the Cherry MX Speed switch, which gave each keystroke a shorter overall travel distance and cut down on the amount of actuation force needed as well.

Cheap gaming keyboard deal

Besides the actual hardware, Corsair provides some of the best proprietary control software available. The iCue software gives you an incredibly granular level of control over the per-key RGB lighting as well as the RGB trim that runs along the top edge of the K95 Platinum. You can also set specific profiles and remap individual keys if necessary. The savings on this awesome keyboard are a fantastic start to the best Black Friday deals that we're sure to see in the weeks to come, but if you're looking to round out your arsenal, make sure to check out our guide to the best gaming mice too.