Get a free 'Witcher Goodies Collection' in the GOG Spring Sale

Just ahead of the official arrival of spring, the GOG Spring Sale has sprung. From now until the end of the month, games are marked down by as much as 90 percent, and for the first 48 hours there's also some free stuff up for grabs: Not a game this time, but a "Goodies Collection" for The Witcher games.

The collection includes "art books, soundtracks, the making of videos, Video Game Show concert, wallpapers, and many more goodies" from all three Witcher RPGs and Thronebreaker, the Witcher card game. The Witcher Enhanced Edition goodie pack, for instance, includes a very beefy art book, a couple dozen forum avatars, behind-the-scenes videos, a very NSFW (and also very out of date) calendar, interview videos, the full game guide, maps of the Northern Kingdoms, The Witcher soundtrack, and music inspired by the game.

To claim the bundle, hit the "get it free" button from the GOG front page—scroll down a bit from the top and you'll see it on the red banner. (It's not accessible from the store page, for some reason.)

As for the sale itself, there are some categories you can hop into if you're after something specific, including Classic Games, Deepest Discounts, and the traditional Witcher package, which includes The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition for $10—that's an awful lot of gaming for a tenner. I'm more of a big bargoons kind of guy, though, so here are a few others you might want to consider:

If bigger-budget is more your thing, Divinity: Original Sin 2 is half price, Surviving Mars: First Colony Edition is 66 percent off, Stellaris is 75 percent off, Pathfinder: Kingmaker is 50 percent off and Battletech Mercenary Collection, which includes the Digital Deluxe edition of the game and the three-expansion season pass, is 66 percent off.

The GOG Spring Sale is live now and runs until March 30.