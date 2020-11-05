Get a Dell gaming desktop with a Comet Lake CPU and GTX 1650 Super for $600

There was a time when a $600 budget would only get you a crummy PC, with either integrated graphics or a GPU that is just marginally better. Not anymore. Using coupon code DTG5AFF114, you can score a reasonably equipped Dell G5 gaming desktop for $599.99 right now.

As configured, the G5 normally sells for $879.99. Plugging in the above coupon code chisels $280 off the regular asking price, and just as importantly, puts this in line with building your own PC (including the cost of Windows). That's what we like to see in prebuilt territory.

This configuration pairs a 6-core/12-thread Intel Core i5 10400F 'Comet Lake' processor (2.9GHz to 4.3GHz, 12MB L3 cache) with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super graphics card, a combo that is good enough to play games at 1080p. You might not always be able to push 60fps+ at ultra high settings, depending on the game, but 1080p at medium settings is a fair expectation for the most part.

You don't get a lot of RAM with this build—just 8GB of DDR4-2666. Dell wants $100 to bump that up to 16GB, but you'd be better off upgrading the RAM on your own. For comparison, you can get a 16GB kit of XPG Z1 DDR4-3000 for $54.99 on Newegg.

For storage, this system comes with a 512GB NVMe SSD. Or for $50 more, you can both a 512GB SSD and a 1TB HDD (7200 RPM), if you need some bulk storage.

Part for part, I came to around $560 before factoring in a case, power supply, mouse, and keyboard, and that was with the cheapest LGA 1200 motherboard I could find. Add those parts in and you're likely above the discounted price on this deal. Sure, you could shop around for sales and rebates, and maybe dip a little bit under. But either way, this is good value for money.