Get a Corsair 1,000W power supply for $125

Do you need a 1,000W power supply? Probably not—most systems won't come close to drawing the kind of power a 1,000W PSU can deliver (there are exceptions, of course). But if you want one, now is your chance to grab a 1,000W model at a nice discount.

Corsair's RM1000X is on sale for $160, but that's just the beginning. Using coupon code EMCSBRBB2 will knock $15 off the price, plus there is a $20 mail-in-rebate available, so you're looking at as final cost $125. That's not bad for a brand name 1,000W PSU.

The RM1000X is 80 Plus Gold certified. It's also fully modular with several flattened cables included.

As for connectors, you get a 20+4 pin motherboard cable, two 4+4 pin CPU power cables, eight 6+2 pin PCIe connectors, 12 4-pin peripheral connectors, 11 SATA connectors, and a floppy power adapter cable.

You buy the PSU on sale here.

