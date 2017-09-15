Get a burly Asus ROG 17.3-inch laptop with GeForce GTX 1070 for $1,599

What used to be a laptop that sold for around $2,500 can now be had for $1,599 after mail-in-rebate. We are talking about the 17.3-inch Asus ROG G752VS-XB72K, which pairs an Intel Core i7-6820HK processor with a GeForce GTX 1070 GPU.

The laptop is on sale at Newegg for $1,799. Using promo code EMCSRKBE3 knocks $100 of the price, and there's also a $100 mail-in-rebate available.

Asus loaded this laptop with 32GB of DDR4 memory. It also has a fast 256GB M.2 NVMe solid state drive for the OS and a 1TB hard drive for bulk storage, and a DVD burner to boot.

While the CPU is not the latest generation, there is plenty of firepower here to game at the laptop's native 1920x1080 display, which supports G-Sync.

Asus is marketing this as a VR-ready laptop. Aside from the internal hardware, it has four USB 3.0 ports to go along with a single USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port. You will also find a Thunderbolt 3 port, mini DisplayPort, and HDMI output.

The laptop is available here.

