Get a budget gaming laptop for $967 on Newegg

Gaming laptops can be expensive since you have to pay for the display as well as the components inside. Even budget laptops can run you upwards of $1,000 if you're going to be playing games on them. However, you can get yourself an MSI GP Series GP72 Leopard Pro-401 laptop on Newegg today for $967.

For the money, you're getting a 17.3 inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, and the hardware inside will run modern games just fine. The main driving force behind its usefulness for gaming is the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card. It's on the lower end of the power scale in terms of newer GPUs, but it plays 1080p well, and it's quiet and efficient, which is especially good for laptops. The laptop also has an Intel Core i7 1770HQ processor at 2.8 GHz, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive, and a rather nice 256GB M.2 SSD.

The MSRP for the Pro-401 is $1,300, but the current sale price is $1,089. To bring the price down more, there's a $100 rebate card (which expires on June 30), and you can enter the promo code 0530FADAG203 at checkout for an extra 2 percent off. All this takes the price down to $967, not bad for some budget gaming. You also get a free copy of Rocket League thrown in!

