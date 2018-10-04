Get a 6GB GTX 1060 and a 600W power supply for $240

There isn't a mid-range RTX card yet, so the 6GB GTX 1060 is still one of the best graphics cards out there for budget builds. If you're buying parts for a new PC or revamping an existing build, you can get a GTX 1060 and an EVGA 600W power supply for just $239.99 after a mail-in rebate (or $260 without the rebate).

The graphics card is an EVGA GTX 1060, with 6GB of GDDR5 memory and the company's custom ACX 2.0 cooling system. It's a smaller card, at just 6.8 inches across, so it's a great option for small form-factor builds. The included power supply is a 600W EVGA 80 Plus Bronze unit.

You can buy the EVGA GTX 1060 from Newegg. The listed price is $259.99, but if you mail in the included rebate, it drops to $239.99.