Get a 1TB NVMe SSD from Western Digital for just $150 today

Slowly but surely, NVMe solid state drives have become more affordable for the masses. They're among the best SSDs you can buy, as they can easily quadruple the performance of SATA-based drives, and now you can get a 1TB model from Western Digital for just $149.99 from Best Buy—nearly $50 less than the current Amazon price.

The WD Black SN750 is a high-performance NVMe SSD, offering speeds close to Samsung's top-of-the-line 970 Evo Plus in independent reviews. For comparison, the 1TB 970 Evo Pro currently costs $200. You can expect sequential writes of around 2,500 MB/s, and sequential reads of roughly 3,500 MB/s.

At those speeds, your storage will almost never be the bottleneck of your PC's performance. If you don't need an SSD that fast, and you'd rather save a few more bucks, check out our SSD deals roundup.