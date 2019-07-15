Get 31% off this 16GB DDR4 3600 MHz memory kit on Prime Day

(Image credit: Ballistix)

When we focus on high-end gaming PCs, the processor and graphics card often take up much of the conversation. It's obvious why, but that means memory kits sometimes get overlooked as an important part of your rig. The right amount of memory, speed, and timings all affect how your games perform—and Amazon Prime Day is a great excuse to upgrade your RAM.

This Ballistix Elite memory kit is 31 percent off the usual price: 16GB (8GBx2) DDR4 3600 MT/s (PC4-28800) SR x8 DIMM 288-Pin. It may not have any RGB, but one thing it has over similar memory kits is a thermal sensor so you can monitor RAM temperature in real-time. And if an all-black rig is your choice color palate, then you're also covered; this memory kit is all-black.

One note on RAM speeds: sometimes you won't get the advertised speed as soon as you plug your RAM into your motherboard. You'll need to enter the BIOS and go into the overclock settings to make sure your RAM is performing at top speed.

