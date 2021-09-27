Genshin Impact Moonlight Seeker: How to get 100%

If you've just started the Genshin Impact Moonlight Seeker event, you may be wondering where to find all the Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests needed for 100% completion. Luckily, this guide has all the answers you need.

The event runs from September 27 until October 11 and has several stages. The only one available right now at time of writing, though, is the 'Path of Stalwart Stone', but you can nab a nifty claymore weapon as a reward. Here's how to start the Genshin Impact Moonlight Seeker event and get 100% collection progress for the first stage.

Genshin Impact Moonlight Seeker: How to start the event

You need to be Adventure Rank 28 (or above) and have completed 'Chapter 1: Act 3 - A new Star Approaches' and 'Trulla Chapter: Act 1 - Mondstadt Gastronomy Trip' to access the quest needed to unlock the challenge.

With both of those quests under your belt, proceed with 'Moonlight Merriment: Part 1' and 'The Many Matters of the Moonchase Festival', and you can then speak to Linyang in Liyue Harbor to get started.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

How to get 100% collection progress in Moonlight Seeker

The Moonlight Seeker event tasks you with collecting Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon chests from specific areas. Three paths will be available, but only one—Path of Stalwart Stone—is unlocked at the time of writing.

Speaking to Linyang in Liyue Harbor each day will give you clues on where to find them, or you can check the map above—or the full interactive map here—for their specific locations.

While you can just grab the Moonchase Charms, be careful around the Mystmoon Chests as they'll occasionally spawn enemies when you get near, and you'll need to defeat these to claim the goodies inside.

Moonlight Seeker rewards: How to get the Luxurious Sea-Lord weapon

As well as Mora, Primogems, and other goodies, you'll be able to snag the Genshin Impact Luxurious Sea-Lord claymore for getting 100% completion during Path of the Stalwart Stone section of Moonlight Seeker.

The four-star claymore has the following stats: