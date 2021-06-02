Genshin Impact is coming to the Epic Games Store next week

The mega-popular free-to-play RPG Genshin Impact made a huge splash when it came out in September 2020, despite not being available on any of the usual storefronts: If you want to play, your only option is to do so directly through the MiHoYo website. That will change next week, though, when Genshin Impact makes its June 9 debut on the Epic Games Store.

"When developing Genshin Impact, one of our main focuses has been to make the game available on a wide range of platforms so players can play alone or together with friends regardless of how they choose to play it," MiHoYo president Forrest Liu said. "The Epic Games Store is an expert in PC gaming, and we're privileged to work with Epic to bring Genshin Impact to a broader global gaming community."

The Epic Games Store release will come alongside the launch of the big 1.6 update, which will include new characters, a new Archon Quest, and a new region called Inazuma that's reportedly going to be more hostile than other areas of the game. Boats have also been confirmed as a new mode of transportation, and players will finally be able to invite companions to move into their magical teapot homes—once they've completed the Idle Teapot Talk world quest, that is.

Genshin Impact on the Epic Store will be crossplay compatible with the PlayStation, Android, iOS, and standalone PC versions, and players will be able to claim a free in-game bonus for a limited time beginning June 9. (Use the redemption code "GenshinEpic.")

Genshin Impact is available for wishlisting now on the Epic Games Store. There's no indication that it's coming to other storefronts, namely Steam, at this point, but I've reached out to MiHoYo to ask about the possibility and will update if I receive a reply.