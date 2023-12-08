All Genshin Impact codes from the version 4.3 livestream

The Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream runs through what to expect in the next chapter of the Traveler's journey through the watery region of Fontaine. As an added bonus, those who tune in can grab livestream codes that they can redeem for Primogems, to use when wishing for new characters and reruns of older ones.

This time around, it looks like the rerun banners heavily favour Inazuma; Ayaka, Yoimiya, and the Raiden Shogun are all rumoured to be appearing. In terms of new characters, we have the geo five-star, Navia, and the pyro four-star, Chevreuse. I'll add each livestream code below as it drops during the program, but since these generally expire within a day, make sure to redeem them while you can.

Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems

RS99D5LVTM6V - 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore UBRQC4MCT4PZ - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

- 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit 8BQ9CMMVS5PM - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

After you've collected your Genshin codes, you'll need to redeem them. Provided you've reached Adventure Rank 10, there are two different ways to claim your freebies. The first is through the game itself:

Launch Genshin Impact

Open the in-game menu

Click '"settings" then "account"

Click "Redeem now" and enter a code

Open your mailbox to claim the rewards

And the second is using the official miHoYo redemption site: