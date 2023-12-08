All Genshin Impact codes from the version 4.3 livestream

Claim the newest Fontaine freebies while you can.

The Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream runs through what to expect in the next chapter of the Traveler's journey through the watery region of Fontaine. As an added bonus, those who tune in can grab livestream codes that they can redeem for Primogems, to use when wishing for new characters and reruns of older ones.

This time around, it looks like the rerun banners heavily favour Inazuma; Ayaka, Yoimiya, and the Raiden Shogun are all rumoured to be appearing. In terms of new characters, we have the geo five-star, Navia, and the pyro four-star, Chevreuse. I'll add each livestream code below as it drops during the program, but since these generally expire within a day, make sure to redeem them while you can.

Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems

  • RS99D5LVTM6V - 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore
  • UBRQC4MCT4PZ - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit
  • 8BQ9CMMVS5PM - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes 

After you've collected your Genshin codes, you'll need to redeem them. Provided you've reached Adventure Rank 10, there are two different ways to claim your freebies. The first is through the game itself:

  • Launch Genshin Impact
  • Open the in-game menu
  • Click  '"settings" then "account"
  • Click "Redeem now" and enter a code
  • Open your mailbox to claim the rewards

And the second is using the official miHoYo redemption site:

  • Head to the miHoYo code site
  • Log into your account and select your region
  • Paste a code into the box and select redeem
  • Grab your rewards from the mailbox
