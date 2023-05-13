All Genshin Impact codes from the version 3.7 livestream

Genshin Impact codes are one of the few ways to get some extra primogems before each new version so you can wish on characters and returning banners. For no-spend players, there are a limited number of methods to acquire the paid currency, and a few extra gems never hurt when you're looking to grab a five-star.

As always, the Genshin Impact 3.7 livestream codes will provide primogems you can redeem and grab through your in-game mailbox, though it's worth noting that these usually expire within the day, so you've got to be relatively fast if you want them. I'll add the Genshin codes below as they go live during the stream, plus what each contains, and I'll explain the two methods you can use to redeem them lower down.

Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems

XT82F8JZS4TR -100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore

2SRKFQ2YSMVV - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

5A92W9JZBLCH - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

To use your Genshin codes you have to be Adventure Rank 10 or higher, otherwise, there are two different ways to claim your freebies. You can either redeem codes through the game by doing the following:

Open Genshin Impact

Head to the in-game menu

Click 'settings' then 'account'

Select 'Redeem now' and enter your code

Find your rewards in the mailbox

Or through the official miHoYo site: