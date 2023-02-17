All Genshin Impact codes from the version 3.5 livestream

Genshin Impact codes are an added little bonus you can get from tuning into the regular version livestream, rewarding you with Primogems to use when acquiring new characters. While there are ways to farm the currency in-game, codes are a great way of getting some for free without having to worry about grinding or completing daily commissions.
With Dehya finally arriving in version 3.5, as well as fresh-faced Mika, we're going to have at least two characters to wish for—and that's not including the rumoured Cyno, Albedo, and Eula reruns. Here, I'll add every livestream code as it goes live, as well as explaining further down how to claim them. I'd suggest redeeming the codes as soon as you can, since they usually expire within a day.
Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems
- KARU3RG6NY65 - 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore
- 5SRC28YNNYP9 - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit
- SB8UJ9H7NH8V - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora
How to redeem Genshin Impact codes
In order to redeem your Genshin Impact livestream codes, you're going to have to be at least adventure rank 10 in the game. There are two methods to redeem codes, the first being through the official website:
- Open the official miHoYo redemption website (opens in new tab)
- Log in and choose the correct server
- Enter your code and click redeem
- Open Genshin Impact
- Get your rewards from the mailbox
The second method is in-game:
- Launch Genshin Impact
- Head to the in-game menu
- Select 'Settings' then 'Account'
- Click 'Redeem now' and enter your code
- Find your rewards in the mailbox