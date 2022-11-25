All Genshin Impact codes from the version 3.3 livestream

Audio player loading…

Genshin Impact codes are one of the big reasons a lot of players tune-in to the livestream that happens every six weeks. We get news from miHoYo about upcoming banners and events in the next version, but can also claim some free currency to use when wishing for the new characters in-game—handy if you're a no-spend player who's been saving up Primogems for one of the upcoming banners.

In version 3.3, we've got two new characters: Faruzan and the Wanderer. Both belong to the Anemo element, and the latter is actually Scaramouche, the Fatui Harbinger you probably remember fighting earlier in this version. I guess this is miHoYo making up for never giving players La Signora as a character after the Inazuma quest.

Either way, it'll help to have a few extra Primogems if you're planning to wish on either of them. In this guide, I'll add each Genshin Impact code as it appears during the livestream broadcast. Make sure you redeem them as soon as possible, since they often expire within a day.

Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems

8ARAU6FNBNPV - 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore NS8BD6EPS77Z - 100 Primogems and five Hero's Wit

- 100 Primogems and five Hero's Wit ET9SUPENB765 - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

To redeem the Genshin Impact livestream codes you have to be Adventure Rank 10. There are two different ways of doing it. You can get your rewards through the official site:

Head to the miHoYo redemption website (opens in new tab)

Log in and choose a region

Enter a code from this list and hit redeem

Launch Genshin Impact

Go to your mailbox to claim your rewards

The second way is through the game itself: