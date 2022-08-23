Here's when Genshin Impact 3.0 unlocks in your timezone

Audio player loading…

There's not long to wait for Genshin Impact 3.0 (opens in new tab) to unlock in your timezone, and we'll finally get to explore the region of Sumeru. As you'd expect from any major version update, there are new bosses to overcome and a new Archon quest to complete. Events take a turn in the spotlight too, with Graven Innocence and the return of Ley Line Overflow.

The main focus of the new update though is Sumeru. It's a forested area, presided over by the Dendro Archon and we'll get to wish for the first two characters powered by the new Dendro element— Tighnari (opens in new tab) and Collei (opens in new tab)—during the first phase. The existing elements haven't been neglected though as Dori, a new Electro claymore-user, will arrive during the second phase.

So, if you're excited to start exploring, here's when you can expect Genshin Impact 3.0 to unlock in your timezone.

Genshin Impact 3.0 unlock time

As with every Genshin Impact update, maintenance will start around five hours before the new version is due to go live so you won't be able to play during that time. You'll get Primogems as compensation though, so don't forget to claim them from your in-game mail when you log in.

Here are the Genshin Impact 3.0 unlock times:

Los Angeles: 8 pm PT (Aug 23)

8 pm PT (Aug 23) New York: 11 pm ET (Aug 23)

11 pm ET (Aug 23) London: 4 am BST (Aug 24)

4 am BST (Aug 24) Paris: 5 am CEST (Aug 24)

You can pre-install it now to save time when the update goes live, and you'll need around 9GB of space. Just open the launcher and hit the download icon next to the launch button. See you in Sumeru!