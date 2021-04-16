Genshin Impact 1.5 update arrives on April 28 with new characters and magical teapot housing

In March, a big leak purported to reveal a significant number of features planned for Genshin Impact's upcoming 1.5 update. Developer MiHoYo was not pleased, asking players to avoid the leaks and warning that it would "increase its efforts to deal with illegal disclosures," but it did not deny their accuracy, and a new (and official) trailer released today confirms that much of it was on the money.

The video showcases two new characters: Yanfei, a four-star Pyro-using catalyst-wielder who generates Scarlet Seals with her normal attack, and Eula, a five-star character who wields a claymore, has Cryo Vision, and the Icetide Vortex elemental skill. There's also a glimpse at a new boss fight with what appears to be a cross between a dragon and my mom's overweight dog.

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

The big attraction, though (at least in my eyes), is the addition of a housing system that's actually located inside a magical teapot. The video warns that the "Serenitea Pot System," which is apparently a real, official name, is still in development for singleplayer, so there’s not much in the way of detail at this point. It certainly looks tranquil, though, and you'll have a "little helper" in the pot to help you get the place squared away.

"To make your realm into a place you can call home, you will need to remodel it inside and out. Thankfully, Tubby the teapot spirit will be on hand to help you with this task," MiHoYo studio technical director Zhenzhong Yi explained on the PlayStation Blog. "As you travel around Teyvat, you will discover various furnishing blueprints, which can be used to make furnishings for your home. The more furnishings you make, the more Trust you can earn from Tubby, and the more help and resources Tubby can offer in return. Once your Trust Rank is high enough, Tubby can even help you switch realm layouts."

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

"The adeptal power that generated your realm will also generate Realm Currency over time. As you place more furnishings in your realm, the adeptal power will increase further, generating even more Realm Currency. Realm Currency can be exchanged in Tubby’s Realm Depot for furnishings and items, or traded with the Teapot Traveling Salesman, when he shows up, for precious wares and rare resources. You can also invite your friends to visit you in your realm."

We've also got a release date: Zhenzhong said the Genshin Impact 1.5 update is set to go live on April 28. More information will be revealed ahead of the launch.