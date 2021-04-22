Gateway's RTX 2060 gaming laptop is back down to $799

Walmart's Gateway-branded laptops are frequently some of the cheapest gaming laptops with RTX graphics cards. One model with an RTX 2060 dropped as low as $699 during Black Friday, and now the same laptop is available for $799. It's not quite as good a deal, obviously, but when the laptop hasn't been out of stock, it usually stays at $999.

This laptop is manufactured by EVOO and sold as a Gateway-branded machine by Walmart. It has a 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card (and not the lower-power Max-Q config), 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD for storage. The display is a 15.6-inch IPS panel, with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz—not bad at all.

Gateway Creator Series 15.6" Laptop | $799 (save $200)

This is one of the cheapest laptops we've seen with an RTX 2060 graphics card. However, the 8GB RAM might need to be upgraded for the best possible gaming experience, and the 256GB SSD is a bit tiny.View Deal

The main downside here is the low amount of RAM, which will bottleneck your performance in more demanding games. Thankfully, that's easy to upgrade, though rising memory prices might make it more expensive to do right now. The 256GB SSD is also on the smaller side, but again, that's easy enough to replace later if needed.

