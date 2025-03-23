'The dream of the tech industry is to sell off your company at an overinflated price and retire,' says actor behind Baldur's Gate 3's Karlach, 'And I feel that's being done with game studios right now'

News
By published

Actor Samantha Béart had particularly harsh words for how they're pushing AI.

Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 Karlach concept art
(Image credit: Larian)

In a recent interview with Edge magazine (spotted via GamesRadar), actor Samantha Béart⁠—most famous for their performance as Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3⁠—gave their assessment of the push for AI-generated performances and other assets in games, and the motivation behind it.

"Essentially, [CEOs pushing AI] just want to save money," said Béart. "In the long term, it'll destroy their reputation, their company, everything." Unsurprisingly, their opinion of AI in games hasn't improved since they criticized the tech alongside fellow BG3 performers at the 2024 BAFTAs.

Béart was also doubtful that performers and artists in the industry would accept having these tools foisted on them. "It's just not going to happen," argued Béart. "Why would you do it? You've just signed your way out of any sort of job or career.

"We have an industry of highly artistic people who've had a calling to do this stuff, and then you've got these people with money, who don't play games, who see it as an easy way to make a return on investment."

"Those two things are oil and water," they said. "It's very difficult to negotiate with people on opposite sides of the spectrum."

Béart also contrasted the way gaming performance capture is handled with more traditional acting roles: "You don't show up on set and realize as you're filming that it's Marvel. You sign an NDA and then they tell you. Whereas in video games, culturally it seems to be they give you an NDA, and then they still don't tell you what's going on, which just doesn't help the performance."

"The dream of the tech industry is to sell off your company at an overinflated price and retire," the actor said in summation. "And I feel that's being done with game studios right now."

Béart's assessment is being born out in real time: Even as more money is poured into AI development and datacenters, generative AI in games remains incredibly unpopular, a dirty word you have to justify to gamers in any potential sales pitch. When you don't disclose ahead of time, things get particularly messy.

One recent example includes the disastrous AI-generated trailer for Ark DLC Aquatica, which is being made by a new studio. Ark's original developers felt the need to distance themselves from the situation after a massive (and totally predictable) backlash.

There's also the whole AI Aloy fiasco, where a leaked Sony demo of the Horizon series protagonist as an AI chatbot responding to voice commands led to a wave of criticism and derision, as well as a response from Aloy's actual voice actor, Ashly Burch.

Alongside the ethical concerns behind sourcing and the potential automated replacement of creative jobs, the quality of AI-generated text, imagery, video, and voice overs has noticeably plateaued in the past year, with AI models never able to divest themselves of the disturbing, uncanny, telltale signs of AI generation.

That's to say nothing of their predilection for confidently presenting false information as fact, or "hallucinating" to borrow the industry term. A recent study estimated that AI search engines present false or misleading information 60% of the time.

SAG-AFTRA is still embroiled in a major strike against publishers for a new interactive media contract covering performances in videogames. The sticking point in negotiation is protections and clearly defined rights for actors over their performances being used to train AI models.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Ted Litchfield
Associate Editor

Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Aloy - Horizon
'I feel worried about this art form:' Unsurprisingly, the real Aloy from Horizon isn't a fan of AI Aloy
Apex Legends Final Fantasy 7
Over 30 Apex Legends voice actors refuse to sign an agreement that would see them 'give up our expertise to train the generative AI that will replace us tomorrow'
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 15: Protestors attend the SAG-AFTRA Video Game Strike Picket on August 15, 2024 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Lila Seeley/Getty Images)
8 months into their strike, videogame voice actors say the industry's latest proposal is 'filled with alarming loopholes that will leave our members vulnerable to AI abuse'
Aloy
'Creepy,' 'ghastly,' 'rancid': Viewers react to leaked video of Sony's AI-powered Aloy
Astarion, a beautiful vampire spawn in Baldur&#039;s Gate 3, looks dubiously at the player character.
'What do you mean real actors?': Astarion's VO, who shared an awards category with Idris Elba after Baldur's Gate 3, remembers the dark ages of mocap
Commander Shepard in Mass Effect 3.
Mass Effect's Jennifer Hale, who played femshep, 'saw no line' before she recorded them for Bioware's flagship trilogy: 'It was all cold reading on the spot'
Latest in Gaming Industry
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 Karlach concept art
'The dream of the tech industry is to sell off your company at an overinflated price and retire,' says actor behind Baldur's Gate 3's Karlach, 'And I feel that's being done with game studios right now'
Gabe Newell
Gabe Newell is hooked on Stalker 2 and once he's got the fourth ending (!) will 'figure out what I'm going to play next'
Valve logo with a man with a steam valve for an eye.
Valve's DRM was inspired by an exec's nephew, who 'used a $500 check I'd sent him for school expenses and bought himself a CD-ROM replicator… he sent me a lovely thank you note'
Max, from Life is Strange: Double Exposure, looks ponderingly off into the distance.
'We all got laid off', says former Deck Nine narrative designer, after no-one was around to pick up Life is Strange: Double Exposure's GDC Awards win
An edited Microsoft/Steam logo, illustrating the potential future integration Microsoft has for an Xbox app.
Microsoft crawls back to Steam ahead of schedule by leaking a screenshot of an app where you can launch Steam games through Xbox
The &quot;mind blown&quot; meme from Tim &amp; Eric.
Friendship ended with human race: Boffins declare the 'meme Turing test' has been passed, and AI is now making funnier captions on average than you useless lumps
Latest in News
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 Karlach concept art
'The dream of the tech industry is to sell off your company at an overinflated price and retire,' says actor behind Baldur's Gate 3's Karlach, 'And I feel that's being done with game studios right now'
assassin&#039;s creed shadows protector&#039;s armor
Assassin's Creed Shadows hits 2 million players, putting it on track to be the series' most successful game yet
Minthara BG3 looking upset
Another round of Baldur's Gate 3 unearthing reveals Minthara can end up living in a sewer, an unused beach ending, and more
A shirtless man rides a big fish underwater
Ark devs distance themselves from AI-generated trailer: 'we did not know that they were doing it'
Team Fortress Spy being shocked
An FPS studio pulled its game from Steam after it got caught linking to malware disguised as a demo, but the dev insists it was actually the victim of a labyrinthine conspiracy
Neighbors Suburban Warfare screenshot a child aims a slingshot at a man from across a cul-de-sac.
A beta of backyard FPS Neighbors: Suburban Warfare is out now, and the balance discussion is hysterical: nerf trash can lids and children
More about gaming industry
Gabe Newell

Gabe Newell is hooked on Stalker 2 and once he's got the fourth ending (!) will 'figure out what I'm going to play next'
Valve logo with a man with a steam valve for an eye.

Valve's DRM was inspired by an exec's nephew, who 'used a $500 check I'd sent him for school expenses and bought himself a CD-ROM replicator… he sent me a lovely thank you note'
King wielding his axe against would-be assassins in Norland.

Medieval colony sim Norland is getting a 'damn big update' that completely overhauls the game's mechanics: 'We're rolling out some radical changes to the core gameplay'
See more latest
Most Popular
King wielding his axe against would-be assassins in Norland.
Medieval colony sim Norland is getting a 'damn big update' that completely overhauls the game's mechanics: 'We're rolling out some radical changes to the core gameplay'
assassin&#039;s creed shadows protector&#039;s armor
Assassin's Creed Shadows hits 2 million players, putting it on track to be the series' most successful game yet
Rosella encounters a satyr in a forest in King&#039;s Quest 4
Eagle-eyed streamer spots that Roberta Williams' portrait in King's Quest 4 is based on her author photo on the back of the game box: 'I never noticed it before.'
Myst puzzle game
'You’ve been asking, and we’ve been listening': Myst remake adds a whole new world to the classic adventure, one originally introduced in another overhaul from 25 years ago
A lineup of heroes from Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard gets a crumb of support as EA offers free weapon skins to coincide with a 50% discount
Minthara BG3 looking upset
Another round of Baldur's Gate 3 unearthing reveals Minthara can end up living in a sewer, an unused beach ending, and more
Wordle today being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, March 23
A shirtless man rides a big fish underwater
Ark devs distance themselves from AI-generated trailer: 'we did not know that they were doing it'
Neighbors Suburban Warfare screenshot a child aims a slingshot at a man from across a cul-de-sac.
A beta of backyard FPS Neighbors: Suburban Warfare is out now, and the balance discussion is hysterical: nerf trash can lids and children
Screenshot from Wreckfest 2
Wreckfest 2 has hit early access for your car-obliterating combat racing enjoyment