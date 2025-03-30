SAG-AFTRA makes exception for student devs and game jams in 8-month videogame performance strike: 'I'm thrilled that these types of projects can now be accommodated'

SAG-AFTRA is making a move to support student game developers amidst its ongoing strike with a new exception that will allow striking video game actors to work on student projects and game jams.

On Friday, SAG-AFTRA announced the Student Interactive Waiver Agreement and the Game Jam Waiver Agreement, which open the door for actors who are members of the union to work on certain projects without breaking their strike. Both aim to specifically support early-career game developers.

As SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in a press release, "Our members are passionate about this industry and they want to be able to participate in these types of projects where the future of video games is being shaped."

There are certain requirements for a project to qualify for either waiver, but both are mutually beneficial for actors and game devs alike.

SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), which represents video game actors, has been on strike for exactly 8 months as of March 26. Due to the strike, actors are currently not working on new projects with major game studios, so any opportunity to work on projects without breaking the strike can be a big help. These new waivers open the door for new work opportunities for actors while also supporting up-and-coming game developers.

If you're wondering why the SAG-AFTRA strike has lasted so long, the answer is AI. Video game actors are fighting for protections against AI, which is a growing threat to their careers and the future of gaming as a whole.

Earlier this month, Horizon Zero Dawn actor Ashley Burch spoke out about the issue after a demo clip leaked online showing an AI version of her character. Burch's response summed up the situation well, highlighting the fact that it's not the technology itself that's the problem, but the lack of protections against misuse or the use of an actor's likeness without their permission.

As Burch said, "I feel worried not because the technology exists, not even because game companies want to use it. Of course they do, they always want to use technological advancements. I just imagine a video like this coming out that does have someone's performance attached to it.

"If we lose this fight, that person would have no recourse. They wouldn't have any protections, any way to fight back. And that possibility, It makes me so sad."

As long as protections against situations like that remain off the table, the SAG-AFTRA strike will continue. Game studios are starting to feel the impact of the strike, too – League of Legends is reportedly recycling old voiceover clips and a new Destiny 2 episode launched in February missing voice over lines.