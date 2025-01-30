PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: The Blood of Dawnwalker

This month PC Gamer delivers world-exclusive access to The Blood of Dawnwalker, the exciting new dark fantasy RPG from the director of The Witcher 3. For this, PC Gamer flies to Warsaw, Poland, to go inside the game maker's studio, Rebel Wolves, and speak to a variety of its key devs, including the game director, design director and creative director. The result is the ultimate guide to this gripping new cinematic adventure, with its setting, characters, lore, culture and key game mechanics explained. A must-read for fans of fantasy RPGs.

This issue also features two other great features, too. Firstly, we follow one Dragonborn's mission to become Baldur's Gate's most celebrated librarian, with an epic book-collecting journey in Baldur's Gate III leading to tomes, terror and plenty of madcap adventure. Then, PC Gamer speaks directly to developers in the cosy game genre about its remarkable growth in popularity, how they came to make their own cosy games, and what they think the future holds. If you need some recommendations for mellow vibe games to play to chase away the blues, this is a great, uplifting read.

Then, in terms of previews, this issue sees us drop another world exclusive, with PC Gamer speaking directly to the developer of dark fantasy RPG shooter, Witchfire, about the game in Early Access right now, learnings from its development so far, and what new content is incoming in the run-up to a full release. If you like games like Destiny then Witchfire should absolutely be on your radar. In addition, we also preview Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Monster Hunter Wilds, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, The End of the Sun, This Dead Winter, Yield! Fall of Rome, Astrobotanica, and Two Point Museum.

Meanwhile, in terms of reviews, this month the PC Gamer scoring machine provides official scores for the game-changing new RPG roguelike, Caves of Qud, as well as Ballionaire, Mouthwashing, Webfishing, Nine Sols, Marvel Rivals, Shiren the Wanderer, and Halls of Torment, among other games.

All that plus a group test of six top PC gaming controllers, a reinstall of forgotten third-person action-adventure game Remember Me, the start of a new hijinx-filled diary following undead hero Mister Fibula in Divinity Original Sin II, a look at the very best mods available right now for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, a love letter to the joyous challenge that is building tiny houses in The Sims 4, a detailed guide to mastering Path of Exile 2's deep and complex systems, a tour of the latest PC gaming experiences coming out of Japan, including Virtua Fighter 5 Revo and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, an update on everything new in League of Legends' latest season, a fresh dispatch from The Spy, a new case to be cracked for the PCG Investigator, Dick Ray-Tracing, and much more too. Enjoy the issue!

Enjoy the issue!