PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Frostpunk 2

This month PC Gamer delivers world-exclusive access to Frostpunk 2, the gripping new city-survival game from 11 bit studios. Flying to Warsaw, Poland, to visit 11 bit's studio, experience the game in action, and interview its developers, we have the authoritative inside scoop on a game that's already looking like one of the best new releases of 2024.

In addition, this issue also features two other great features. Firstly, we celebrate The Elder Scrolls Online's landmark 10th anniversary, speaking directly to the game's lead developers and discovering what's yet to come for the popular and unique fantasy RPG. Then, in a feature that will appeal to fans of FPS games especially, we deliver a fascinating deepdive retrospective into the impact that Unreal Tournament 2004 had on the gaming industry. This legendary shooter was not just incredible to play but had a massive impact on the course of video game development long after its release.

This issue is loaded with top previews and reviews, too, including an exclusive early look at exciting new first-person shooter, Mouse, as well as hands-on previews with visually punchy new action RPG Vindictus: Defying Fate, adrenaline-inducing new online shooter Level Zero: Extraction, and glorious love letter to '90s JRPGs, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. While over in this issue's reviews section the PC Gamer team delivers authoritative verdicts on Dragon's Dogma 2, Outcast: A New Beginning, Horizon Forbidden West, Classified: France '44, Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster, among other games.

All that plus a group test on top new ergonomic keyboards, a spooky reinstall of legendary point-and-click game Grim Fandango, the dramatic conclusion to the adventures of astro-rogue Jett Johnson in our final Starfield diary entry, a detailed look at Armored Core 6's post-launch PvP content, a feature on the joys of finding the perfect build in deck-building roguelikes like Balatro, a comprehensive guide to diving like a pro in Helldivers 2, a secret level revealing the challenge of programming AI for NPCs in games, the latest dispatch from The Spy, and much more too. Enjoy the issue!

