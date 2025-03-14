Go ahead and complain the discounts aren't as steep as they used to be, but Steam just had its biggest year ever for seasonal sales

Valve has posted its annual Steam Year in Review for 2024, which boasts that "2024 was our biggest year ever for the seasonal sales, with a 10% increase in revenue compared to 2023." The four seasonal sales are always noteworthy events, with the current Spring Sale having its own trailer, free stickers to earn by going through your discovery queue, and, oh yeah, deep discounts on various games. (Like Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous for 90% off.)

2024 was also the company's biggest year for its smaller themed sales, which focus on an individual genre or niche. These have been running since 2019, when there were just six of them. This year there are going to be 18 themed sales, and you'll need Steam's 2025 upcoming events calendar to keep track of them.

Next up is the City Builder & Colony Sim Fest, which will run from March 24 to March 31. That'll be followed by the somewhat smaller pigeonhole of the Sokoban Fest, which focuses on puzzle games inspired by the classic Japanese warehouse-keeping block-pusher. Later in the year Steam will host the Zombies vs. Vampires Fest, as well as the Fishing Fest, the Political Sim Fest, and Steam Scream 4 Fest in time for Halloween.

So yeah, 2024 certainly was a big year for Steam, which crossed the 39-million-concurrent-players line in December. This year it broke 40 million, so expect to see next year's Year in Review post once again filled with good news for Gabe and co.