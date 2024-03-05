The PC Gaming Show returns this June

A 2024 edition of the PC Gaming Show will broadcast on Twitch and other video platforms this June.

We're hard at work assembling this year's show, which is coming together nicely. Look for more details about the games that'll be featured in the show in the coming months on PC Gamer. A broadcast date and time for the PC Gaming Show will be shared at a later date.

If you're a game developer who's working on an unannounced game, we'd love to hear from you. Email ✉ jake.tucker@futurenet.com and melissa.makhmaltchi@futurenet.com.

This marks the PC Gaming Show's 10th year as a broadcast event, which is pretty wild—we've been broadcasting for one-third of PC Gamer's history as a publication. When we launched the PC Gaming Show way back in 2015, it was in response to how underrepresented the platform was at E3, which is an increasingly unfamiliar situation: PC gaming is more mainstream, more popular, and more saturated with interesting stuff with each passing year.



Streamers: if you'd like to be a partnered streamer for this year's PC Gaming Show, please fill out this short form. We'll provide you with a press kit, visual assets for your stream, and information to help you get the most out of the PC Gaming Show as a content and co-streaming opportunity.